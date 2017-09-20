East Pembroke Fire District to hold public hearing on its 2018 budget Oct. 10

Press release:

A public hearing will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District in the East Pembroke Fire Hall, 2623 Main Road, East Pembroke, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

It will be held to permit public review of the proposed budget for the East Pembroke Fire District for the calendar year of 2018, pursuant to Town Law 176.

A copy of the proposed budget has been filed with the town clerks in Alabama, Batavia, and Pembroke, and is available for review.

All persons residing within the area to be served, all persons, firms and corporations owning real property within the area to be served, and all persons, firms and corporations whose business interests or employment would either be benefited or adversely affected, whether or not a resident or owner of real property within the area to be served, shall have the right to be heard in person or by representative at the public hearing.

BY ORDER OF The Board of Fire Commissioners of the East Pembroke Fire District, Towns of Alabama, Batavia, and Pembroke, Genesee County New York.

William R. Joyce, Secretary East Pembroke Fire District