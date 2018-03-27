Online News. Community Views.

March 27, 2018 - 1:09pm

Easter Bunny visits Premier Genesee Center during Job Fair there Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in Easter, premier genesee nursing and rehabilitation, news, batavia.

Submitted photos. Information provided by Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

The folks at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation got a jump-start on Easter and invited a Big Bunny in a snappy vest over on Saturday (March 24).

A Community Easter Egg Hunt was held on the front lawn for children 12 and under at the nursing facility, located at 278 Bank St. in Batavia.

The event ran in conjunction with a Job Fair (which produced a good turnout and resulted in the hiring of five new employees).

Also, inside the nursing facility were many activities for children including basket raffles, face painting, crafts, cotton candy, cookies and other refreshments, and as noted, a visit from the Easter Bunny.

There were also raffle tickets for sale for two bicycles that were awarded.

