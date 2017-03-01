March 1, 2017 - 2:58pm
Elba fire department to offer Bingo this year, starting Tuesday night, March 7
posted by Billie Owens in elba, news, Announcements.
The Elba Volunteer Fire Department wants the public to know that it is starting up Bingo again for the year at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the fire hall, located at 7143 Oak Orchard Road, Elba.
Ken Miller, president of the fire department, notes that the Queen of Hearts is now more than $6,400! Also, there will be other jackpots offered.
