May 3, 2017 - 1:59pm

Elba Hall of Fame Foundation hosts beef on weck fundraiser dinner May 16th, pre-sale tickets encouraged

posted by Billie Owens in elba, elba hall of fame foundation, news, Announcements.

Press release:

The Elba Hall of Fame Foundation will be hosting a Beef on Weck Dinner Tuesday May 16th from 4-6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Elba Central School.  

Eat in or take out is available!

Dinner includes sandwich,  macaroni salad, salt potatoes, baked beans, dessert and beverage. Dinner costs $8. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Elba Central School District office and will be available at the door as well. Pre-sale ticket purchases are encouraged to guarantee a meal.

The Elba Hall of Fame Foundation is currently taking applications for this year inductees. Applications are available on the Elba Central school website, and in the Elba Central School District office, and during the dinner May 16th.

Elba Central School is located at 57 S. Main St., Elba.

