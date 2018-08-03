Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn in Le Roy wins two prestigious awards

Press release:

The almost 200-year-old Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn has been fully restored and expanded after a fire nearly destroyed the building in 2004. At just over one year in business, Farmer’s is making waves -- not only received the OpenTable Diners' Choice Award, but also recently being awarded the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Establishments awarded, “The Award of Excellence” typically offer at least 90 selections, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers.

At Farmers, we strive to offer a unique experience:

The world of wine is vast and nearly limitless. There are more than 25,000 different grape varietals grown in more than 6,000 regions. Politics, trade and agricultural economics have largely influenced what grapes dominate the market. Today, the average consumer is generally exposed to the “6 Noble Grapes” which include: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling.

While Farmer’s Creekside pays homage to many of the “popular kids,” we’ve dedicated ourselves toward exploring many of the other 24,994 grapes from several of the lesser-known regions. Humans are explorers at heart and we hope to lead our guests through an exploration of wine.

Farmers Creekside Tavern & Inn Supports Local Agriculture:

Restaurants are a big foundation for supporting the local economy -- from masons to carpenters to cow farmers and wine producers -- we have an economic responsibility to support the local agricultural industry. Sommelier Drew Tschäppät notes that, “Finger Lakes and Niagara wine has come immeasurably far in the last 20 years. Sommeliers and critics have taken note and more and more consumers are getting on board as well. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be working in a region that is producing such incredible wines and that is getting better each year.”

With a modern menus, beautifully appointed guest rooms, and an award-winning wine list, Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn has positioned themselves as a destination dining venue worth visiting.

For more information visit FarmersCreekside.com or call to reserve a table 585-768-6007.