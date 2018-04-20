Online News. Community Views.

April 20, 2018 - 1:59pm

Ferrellgas in Batavia hosts annual Customer Appreciation Day May 12

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Announcements, business, ferrellgas.

Ferrellgas in Batavia is hosting its annual Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. It is located at 655 Ellicott St.

Grill tank fills -- unlimited quantity -- will be $5.

All attendees will be eligible for drawings. No purchase necessary to enter the drawing.

"On-site raffles will be huge this year," says management.

They include Omaha steaks, a TV, propane prizes for new and existing customers, and lots of basket raffles for kids and adults alike.

All proceeds will benefit the Michael Napoleone Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.

Pre-sale raffle tickets are available at the Ellicott Street store.

First-place prize is a dual fuel grill and patio heater; Second-place prize is a stainless steel grill and accessories; Third-place prize is a propane firepit and accessories.

Call 1-800-437-4856 for more information.

