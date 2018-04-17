Fifth annual Cystic Fibrosis Margarita Run is Cinco de Mayo in Pavilion

Press release:

The fifth annual Cystic Fibrosis Margarita Run will take place in Pavilion at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 5th.

This 5.5K walk/run is intended for all ages and paces and features a fast, flat, looped route.

Race registration begins at the Pavilion Fire Department at 7:30 a.m. It is located at 11302 Lake St. in Pavilion.

The first 200 registered will receive a race T-shirt and all participants will receive a margarita, with the first 250 served in custom souvenir cups.

We will award the top male and female racers, as well as the top three finishers in 10 year age groups.

Post-race participants can take part in a basket raffle, enjoy the music of the band Trilogy, and fill up on snacks!