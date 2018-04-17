Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 17, 2018 - 12:49pm

Fifth annual Cystic Fibrosis Margarita Run is Cinco de Mayo in Pavilion

posted by Billie Owens in Pavilion, news, Announcements, sports, Cystic Fibrosis.
Press release:
 
The fifth annual Cystic Fibrosis Margarita Run will take place in Pavilion at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 5th.
 
This 5.5K walk/run is intended for all ages and paces and features a fast, flat, looped route.
 
Race registration begins at the Pavilion Fire Department at 7:30 a.m. It is located at 11302 Lake St. in Pavilion.
 
The first 200 registered will receive a race T-shirt and all participants will receive a margarita, with the first 250 served in custom souvenir cups.
 
We will award the top male and female racers, as well as the top three finishers in 10 year age groups.
 
Post-race participants can take part in a basket raffle, enjoy the music of the band Trilogy, and fill up on snacks!
 
Information and registration is available on www.cfteamnatalie.com.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button