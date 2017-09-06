Fifth annual Run for the ACORNS to benefit local parks is Oct. 1

Press release:

East Bethany -- The fifth Anniversary Run for the ACORNS is Sunday Oct. 1st, and promises to be the best event yet!

Grab a friend for some great exercise, fun and free stuff! Run for the ACORNS 5K/10K trail run and walk will be held at Genesee County Park & Forect.

This race is part of the United Way of Genesee County race series which is sponsored by LaCivita Enterprises.

Race signup includes coupons and special offers from local businesses and restaurants! This year's race will feature the first-ever Kids Fun Run! Free to youth 10 & under. Must register on race day. Age-appropriate categories and distances. Run is on a grassy playing field. Everyone is a “winner”! This 5K/10K trail run and walk is designed for people of all ages and activity levels.

Surround yourself in the beauty of the forest in October on trails through the woods, along the headwaters of Black Creek and over rolling hills. Walk or run on single and double track trails through the forest, along a creek and up and down rolling hills in the Genesee County Park & Forest, with an estimated 100 feet of climb in the 10K loop. Trails are very wide and easy to negotiate (minimal rocks and roots). The course starts on asphalt and then leads into the woods for a truly beautiful run through the

countryside. Enjoy post-race snacks and drinks as you congratulate your fellow participants!