Finishing touches being put on city's sundial at no cost to taxpayers

Artist's rendering of City of Batavia's sundial, September 2015.

From our news partner WBTA:

Rumors were beginning to stir about construction being done to the fixture that sits at the entrance of City Hall on Main Street.

According to City Manager Jason Molino the work is not costing the community.

Molino said “The work that's being done to the sundial is work that was yet to be completed from its original installation and it is all funded through the sponsors of the centennial celebration, and this is just some finishing-up work -- putting the directional signs, north, south, east, west and then also creating a flower bed around it.”

The sundial was gifted to the city as part of the centennial celebration.