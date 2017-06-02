Fire reported at apartment complex on West Main Street Road, Batavia

Fire from a stove (possibly in a wall behind it) reportedly started a working structure fire at an apartment complex at 4112 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. It's originating from unit B9. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding. A first responder on scene reports smoke showing. The fire has gone to a second alarm. Alexander's Fast Team is called for mutual aid along with Darien, Elba and East Pembroke. Stafford is called to stand by at Batavia's station #2.

UPDATE 9:29 a.m.: This is the Batavia Meadows apartment complex.

UPDATE 9:32 a.m.: National Grid was called in and has a one-minute ETA. Command requests law enforcement to the scene to help evacuate the complex. He says they are having difficulty evacuating it and several apartments are "charged with smoke."

UPDATE 9:37 a.m.: Elba is asked to stand by at Batavia's station #1.

UPDATE 9:39 a.m.: An engine from the city is requested to the scene. Elba is now requested to the scene.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.: The city's third platoon is called to headquarters on Evans Street.

UPDATE 9:47 a.m. A Town of Batavia code enforcement officer is called to the scene. Firefighters are asked to go in apartments and open doors and checks walls for heat/fire. The fire was first called in as a fire in a wall, then a stove fire, now they are reporting it stems from an electrical problem in a wall.

UPDATE 9:54 a.m.: A woman's small dog is hiding under a bed and refuses to come out, and there are a couple of stubborn cats in other apartments, but command says there's not enough smoke wafting in the air to put them in jeopardy so they are letting them stay put for now. A rep from the American Red Cross is called to the scene.

UPDATE 10:11 a.m.: Byron firefighters were called to stand by in their own quarters.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: Firefighters are ventilating the structure. Stafford is returning to service.