Firefighters called to rekindling of house fire on Alleghany Road

Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are called to the scene of the house fire which broke out late Thursday afternoon at 8006 Alleghany Road, Indian Falls. Dispatch says a passerby reported seeing flames coming from the second story of what remains of the structure.

UPDATE 1:25 a.m.: Pembroke command requests a tanker from both East Pembroke and Corfu to the scene and reports about 25 percent of the remaining structure is ablaze.

UPDATE 1:36 a.m.: The call has gone to a second alarm. Tankers from Darien and Alabama are requested to the scene.