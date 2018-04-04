First responders called to weather-related incidents county-wide

NOTE: Readers, if you have weather-related photos, photos related to anything in this post, email them to [email protected]

A tree is down, partially blocking the roadway at 10840 Bowen Road in Alexander. Alexander firefighters are responding with a chainsaw to cut the tree and remove it.

In the area of the Log Cabin Restaurant, a transformer and three or four power lines are down in the roadway. The location is 1227 Gilmore Road. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding. National Grid is notified; no ETA -- "They obviously are dealing with multiple issues."

Wires and/or tree branches are reported down on Whitney Mill Road in Elba.

UPDATE 10:41 a.m.: A tree and wires are down and entangled at 3583 Batavia Oakfield Townline Road.

UPDATE 10:43 a.m.: Tree down across the roadway at 9555 Beaver Road, Alexander.

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.: Tree and/or wires down on Francis Road, between Bowen Road and Route 20, Bethany.

UPDATE 10:46 a.m.: Tree and wires down at 2781 Shelby Road. Oakfield Fire Department responding.

UPDATE 10:50 a.m.: DPW requested by City Fire to Cherry and Pringle for a large limb down blocking the roadway.

UPDATE 10:54 a.m.: National Grid is reporting 10 areas in Genesee County with power outages. The largest, 41 customers, is in Pavilion, in the area of Texaco Town. In Elba, Townline Road is being shut down at Pekin Road for a tree down.

UPDATE 10:59 a.m.: A tree has fallen into a residence at 3189 West Main Street Road, Batavia. East Pembroke Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11 a.m.: A semi-truck rollover accident is reported on Route 77 in front of Darien Lake Theme Park. Unknown injuries. Unknown cargo. Darien Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.: A large pine tree is reportedly down across the road in the area of 3525 Rose Road, Batavia. On Darien truck accident, truck is empty, no injuries, no fuel spill. Darien Fire can respond non-emergency.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m.: There is a power outage in East Pembroke with 40 customers without service. In Pembroke, a poll with a transformer is leaning with low hanging wires in front of Yancys Fancys.

UPDATE 11:23 a.m.: A box truck rollover accident is reported on Route 77 at McGregor Road, Darien. Injuries are reported. There are reportedly two occupants in the truck. Darien Fire dispatched. A chief is requesting that Route 77 be shut down to truck traffic.

UPDATE 11:27 a.m.: Route 5 is being shut down for westbound traffic at Route 77.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Wires in trees with flames is reported on Dodgeson Road and Seward Road, Alexander. Alexander Fire responding.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: A tree and wires down, no fire, in the area of 2257 Countyline Road, Darien.

UPDATE 11:46 a.m. There is reportedly a car on tree branches and wires with a fuel leak in the area of 2023 Indian Falls Road, Pembroke. There are occupants in the vehicle. East Pembroke Fire responding. No sparks are flames. Wires down at 118 East Main St., Le Roy. A tree is down and blocking at Circular Hill Road and Wilcox Road, Byron.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.: A tree is down on a house on Union Street. No structural damage. No wires down but it looks like the rest of the tree might come down soon.

UPDATE 12:13 p.m. A tree has come down on a grey Toyota Avalon at the McDonald's in Le Roy. It's unoccupied. Unknown owner at this time.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: In Alabama, 90 National Grid customers are without power.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: If I've got the right call here, occupants extricated at call on Indian Falls Road.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: A dispatcher informs a Sheriff's patrol supervisor that there is a long list of pending hazardous conditions calls.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.: A tractor-trailer rollover is reported in Pavilion on Route 63 at Court Road. Pavilion Fire dispatched. Unknown injuries. Unknown cargo.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.: Route 63 is being shut down. The driver can't be located. A pole with transformer is broken. The location is in Wyoming County. A Wyoming County deputy is in route. There is a fuel leak.

UPDATE 12:37 p.m.: The driver is in a pickup truck parked roadside.

UPDATE 12:38 p.m.: Oakfield Fire is dispatched to 7001 Lewiston Road, the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District, bus garage, for a fire alarm in the gas island.

UPDATE 12:41 p.m.: On Pavilion truck accident, Mercy ambulance can continue non-emergency. Probably a sign-off. The trailer is empty. Small fuel spill to clean up.