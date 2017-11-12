Online News. Community Views.

November 12, 2017 - 4:52pm

GAME ON!: 'Community Game Day' next Saturday at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, Seniors, Announcements.

Yahtzee anyone? Or how about Crazy Eights or a classic American board game like Sorry!?

A “Community Game Day” will be held next Saturday, Nov. 18, at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab., 278 Bank St., Batavia.

It starts at 3 p.m. in Main Dining Room.

Bring your favorite board games, family and friends; they will provide the snacks!

If you have any questions, please call Premier Genesee at 344-0584, ext. 2113.

Upcoming

more

