GAME ON!: 'Community Game Day' next Saturday at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab

Yahtzee anyone? Or how about Crazy Eights or a classic American board game like Sorry!?

A “Community Game Day” will be held next Saturday, Nov. 18, at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab., 278 Bank St., Batavia.

It starts at 3 p.m. in Main Dining Room.

Bring your favorite board games, family and friends; they will provide the snacks!

If you have any questions, please call Premier Genesee at 344-0584, ext. 2113.