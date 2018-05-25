May 25, 2018 - 3:25pm
GC 4-H Sheep Club to hold car wash fundraiser at Batavia Tractor Supply tomorrow
posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Genesee County 4-H Sheep Club, charity, fundraiser, car wash.
There will be a car wash at the Tractor Supply Co. store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, to raise money for the Genesee County 4-H Sheep Club.
It is located at 4974 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.
All proceeds will go toward fair awards/trophies and barn improvements at the GC Fairgrounds.
Cost is $5 per vehicle.
The club will also be selling hotdogs, chips, soda and water at the fundraiser.
Recent comments