December 9, 2017 - 4:40pm

GC 4-H to offer Youth Tractor Safety Program starting next month

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Genesee County 4-H, Tractor Safety.

Press release: 

The Genesee County 4-H Program will be offering a Youth Tractor Safety Program beginning in January. The program is open to all youth ages 14 to 15 and covers farm safety, tractor safety, tractor operation and other related topics.

The National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program is a certification program that enables youth be certified to operate farm equipment for hire. After completing the training course, youth will need to pass a written knowledge test and driving test to receive the certification.

The program is scheduled to run Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., January through March. The fee for the program is $25.

Youth are also required to be current enrolled 4-H members. To request a registration packet or more information, please call the Genesee County 4-H Office at 585-343-3040, ext. 101 or visit our website here.

