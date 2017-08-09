Online News. Community Views.

August 9, 2017 - 1:23pm

GC Animal Shelter offering 'Certified Pre-Owned Cats' with '100,000 purr warranty'

posted by Billie Owens in animal rescue, volunteers for animals, genes county animal shelter.

The Volunteers for Animals have outdone themselves with their latest campaign to find home for a gazillion cats that have rained down of late at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

They are offering "Certified Pre-Owned Cats." And what a deal. "$60 down, 0% financing, and NO payments."*

The missive continues...

"All makes & models -- Standard 4-Paw Drive -- Eco-friendly lap warmer -- 100,000 purr warranty -- Made in New York -- Quality tested, fully inspected"

Get yours today, then start counting the purrs. Don't want to get shortchanged.

What are you waiting for? You can't beat a deal with a 100,000 purr warranty. (We're guessing that's a ballpark figure.)

The shelter is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Town of Batavia.

Hours are Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 3 and 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Thursdays.

*There is a $35 refundable deposit for cats that are unspayed or unneutered, upon proof of sterilization surgery.

