GC Animal Shelter offering 'Certified Pre-Owned Cats' with '100,000 purr warranty'

The Volunteers for Animals have outdone themselves with their latest campaign to find home for a gazillion cats that have rained down of late at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

They are offering "Certified Pre-Owned Cats." And what a deal. "$60 down, 0% financing, and NO payments."*

The missive continues...

"All makes & models -- Standard 4-Paw Drive -- Eco-friendly lap warmer -- 100,000 purr warranty -- Made in New York -- Quality tested, fully inspected"

Get yours today, then start counting the purrs. Don't want to get shortchanged.

What are you waiting for? You can't beat a deal with a 100,000 purr warranty. (We're guessing that's a ballpark figure.)

The shelter is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Town of Batavia.

Hours are Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 3 and 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Thursdays.

*There is a $35 refundable deposit for cats that are unspayed or unneutered, upon proof of sterilization surgery.