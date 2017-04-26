GC Business Education Alliance hosts annual Spring Breakfast May 19 at Terry Hills, must RSVP by May 5

The Genesee County Business Education Alliance will host its annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, May 19, at 7:30 a.m. at Terry Hills Banquet.

This year’s breakfast will include a number of presentations and awards.

“We will be highlighting job shadows and WNY Tech Academy and discussing how business and school collaboration has impacted our students and programs. We will pay special tribute to former BEA board member Allan Davis, who passed away in December, and his many years of service in the community,” said Karyn Winters, Genesee County BEA director. “Davis was a longtime BEA supporter and retired employee of Liberty Pumps.”

For more information or to register, contact Winters, at [email protected] or 585-343-7440.

This event is open to the public, however, registration is required by May 5. The cost for the breakfast is $20 per person. Terry Hills Banquet Facility is located at 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

The Genesee County Business Education Alliance is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services providing shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, and Steuben counties.