GC Business Education Alliance hosts seven Career Exploration Camps this summer for grades 6-9

Press release:

The Genesee County Business Education Alliance (BEA) is hosting seven Career Exploration Camps this summer for students entering grades 6-9 in the 2017-18 school year.

Up to 220 campers will experience careers from culinary arts and animal science, to construction and medical careers. Each camp provides hands-on training and amazing experiences for students in their selected career, and exposes them to the array of careers available in their own community.

The following camps are being offered to students:

All About Dogs (July 10-14)

Culinary Camp 1 (July 10-14)

Culinary Camp 2 (July 17-21)

Animal Science/Vet Camp (July 17-21)

MST Camp (Math Science Technology) (July 17-21)

Medical Camp (July 24-28)

Camp Hard Hat (July 31-Aug. 4; for students entering grades 8-10 ).

Parents can go to www.beagenesee.com to learn more about the Summer Career Camps and to register.

These camps are subsidized through donations, sponsorships and volunteerism to keep them affordable for students and their families.

The Genesee County BEA is an organization whose mission is to foster a partnership between business and education, and to assist students in preparing for the world of work. Housed at the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce in Batavia, the BEA creates and implements programs that are designed to develop a stronger workforce for businesses in Genesee County.