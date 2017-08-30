GC Democratic Committee fundraiser is Sept. 10 at RCW @ Bohn's

Press release:

The Genesee County Democratic Committee is proud to announce a fall fundraiser featuring Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYS Democrats Executive Director Basil Smile Jr. and several of the potential candidates interested in challenging Congressman Chris Collins in 2018.

The Committee will be honoring Lorie Longhany for all of her contributions to the community.

The fundraiser will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at RCW (Rochester Club West) @ Bohn's, located at 5256 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

Cost/suggested donations: $30 per person or $50 per couple.

To reserve your seat please email [email protected]com. Please include your full name and physical address in the email.