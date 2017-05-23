GC landlords invited to free breakfast to discuss needs of potential renters with disabilities

Press release:

Locating affordable, accessible housing has long been a crucial need of senior citizens and people with disabilities who wish to live independently in the community. In a concerted effort to address this concern, Office for the Aging of Genesee County and Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) are holding a FREE buffet-style Landlords’ Breakfast, to which owners who rent housing in Genesee County are invited.

We are “rolling out the red carpet” by holding the event at Terry Hills Golf and Banquet Facility, 5122 Clinton Street, Batavia, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Landlords will have the opportunity to share applicant and tenant issues, and we will share information about the programs and wrap-around services we provide for renters. For those landlords who generally see a high turnover rate, you can learn how ILGR can help to support your tenants, to encourage a more prolonged tenancy.

Those who plan to attend must pre-register, so there will be enough food on-hand. For questions, or to RSVP, please call Donna Becker at (585) 815-8501, ext. 411.

This program is made possible through funds from the New York State Office for the Aging, NY Connects, the Older Americans Act, and the generous support of the Genesee County Legislature and Independent Living of the Genesee Region.