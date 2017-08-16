Online News. Community Views.

August 16, 2017 - 1:53pm

GC Master Gardeners host annual Fall Garden Gala at Cornell Extension Sept. 16

posted by Billie Owens in news, Gardening, Announcements.

Press release:

Save the date! Saturday, Sept.16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Fall Garden Gala at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.

The plant sale features hardy perennials, most which are grown by Master Gardeners as well as house plants. A selection of locally, field-grown mums will also be for sale. Fall is a good time to plant many perennials as they will have time to grow a strong root system before winter.

Stop inside to check out the Chance Basket Auction and Silent Auction. You never know what treasures may appear, including unique garden art. The Master Gardener Helpline will also be open to answer your gardening questions. Not sure what your garden pH is? Bring in a soil sample for free soil pH testing.

Learn how to artfully arrange fresh flowers at the “Flower Arrangements from the Garden” demonstration at 11 a.m. A variety of fresh flower arrangements and bouquets, created by Master Gardeners, will also be for sale.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up some great plants and treasures for your garden! Plant sale starts promptly at 10 a.m. No early birds please. The Chance Basket Auction drawing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

For more information contact Brandie Schultz at CCE of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, stop by the Extension office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, or visit our new CCE website http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/gardening or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee.

