August 5, 2017 - 2:55pm

GC Republican Women's Club to hold 'Lucky Numbers' event at T.F. Brown's on Aug. 21, RSVP by Aug. 11

posted by Billie Owens in GC Republican Women's Club, news, Announcements.

The Genesee County Women's Republican Club will host a "Lucky Numbers" event at T.F. Brown's Restaurant beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Keynote speaker is Brian Kolb, NYS Assembly Republican leader.

Cost is $30 per person and includes hearty hors d' oeuvres.

Attendees are asked to please bring an item for Eagle Star Housing. Needed items include: board games, playing cards, movies, books, toiletries, toothpaste, toothbrushes, first aid supplies, bath products and nonperishable foods.

The event will be held on T.F. Brown's patio, located at 412 Main St., Batavia. RSVP by Aug. 11.

Pay by credit card or check, payable to GCWRC c/o Michele Smith, 20 Canterbury Lane, Bergen, NY 14416.

To donate in advance or to donate a basket, contact Melissa Haacke at (585) 314-4501 or email her at:   [email protected]

