GC Youth Court will celebrate Law Day May 2 at Old Courthouse

Press release:

Calling all eighth-11th graders in Genesee County and any other individuals interested in Youth Court! On May 2, Genesee County Youth Court will be celebrating Law Day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Old Court House (7 Main St., Batavia) to show the community how our court operates.

Applications and brochures will be available along with program staff to answer questions for anyone who is interested in joining.

Youth Court is a voluntary alternative for young people who face disciplinary action through school or law enforcement. Youth who are referred admit to the charge and appear before a court of their peers. There are three youth judges who listen to both sides of the issue and determine an appropriate disposition. The goal of youth court is to improve youth citizenship skills and decrease problematic behavior.

Youth Court members learn about the judicial process and law enforcement, group decision making and develop their public speaking skills, participate in a great leadership opportunity, and learn and participate in all roles of the courtroom: judge, prosecution, defense, and bailiff.

Eighth-11th graders who are interested can attend Law Day on May 2 or go online to download an application from the Genesee County website www.co.genesee.ny.us , where you will find a link on the Youth Bureau page. Applications are due by July 28. Interviews of potential candidates will take place in August with the training to begin in October.

For more information on the Genesee County Youth Court, please contact Chelsea Elliott at the Genesee County Youth Bureau, 344-3960.