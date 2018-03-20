Genesee Cancer Assistance to hold Annual Spaghetti Dinner April 19 in memory of Joe Gerace at Ascension Parish

Press release:

Genesee Cancer Assistance will hold its Annual Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, April 19, in memory of Joe Gerace, an incredible, dedicated volunteer to the organization for more than 22 years.

This year's event will be held in Batavia from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Hall on 17 Sumner St.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and are available at the door or pre-sale from any board member. Takeouts available.

You can also call or stop by the GCA Office to purchase tickets, now located at UMMC hospital, 127 North St, Batavia.

Again this year, there will be raffles on site throughout the night including baskets of wine and chocolate along with a “Money Tree” valued at $100.

Genesee Cancer Assistance Inc. was founded in 1995 and is a community-based, nonprofit organization committed to providing financial assistance and free services to cancer patients in Genesee County. In its 23 years of continuous service to our community, GCA has given over a half million dollars to more than 200 patients.

GCA depends on successful fundraisers. All money raised stays in Genesee County. Genesee Cancer Assistance reaches out to the community for help through local support, monetary donations, memorials, and volunteers.

This year each cancer patient receives $600 of financial assistance to help lessen the burden that comes with a cancer diagnosis.

For more information about this event, future events, and our organization, please visit us online at www.geneseecancerassistance.com