Genesee Chorale seeks singers of all skill levels in preparation for holiday concert

Press release:

Calling all singers! Join with the Genesee Chorale in preparing for a holiday concert of glory and majesty, including the "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel’s "Messiah" and a newly commissioned work celebrating the beauty of Letchworth Park.

First season rehearsal is 7 to 9 p.m., Monday, Sept. 10, at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia, with other rehearsals following Monday evenings leading to Dec. 12, 14 and 16 concerts.

Ric Jones is director, and all skills are welcome. For further information contact Heather Lovelace at (716) 531-8986, e-mail [email protected]