Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club competes at New York State Fair

Photo, from left: Mason Werth, Mary Sweeney, Addison Norton, Caroline Luft, Georgia Luft, Chloe Lamb, Amelia Brewer, Bing Zuber, Carolyn Sybertz, Justin Deleo, Jillian Brewer, Otto Uberty and Maggie Winspear.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club competed in two 4-H contests at the New York State Fair. After two days of contests that included more than 200 4-Her’s from across New York State, the results for Genesee County participants are as follows.

New York 4-H Dairy Challenge Contest

Genesee Novice Team: 5th place

Team Members: Otto Uberty and Justin Deleo

Genesee Junior Team: 5th Place

Team Members: Amelia Brewer, Jillian Brewer, Maggie Winspear, and Renee Uberty

New York 4-H Dairy Judging Contest

Genesee Novice Team: 2nd Place

Team Members: Caroline Luft 5th, Justin Deleo 9th, Otto Uberty 13th, Chloe Lamb 14th

Genesee Junior Team A: 10th Place

Team Members: Amelia Brewer 10th, Addison Norton 30th, Carolyn Sybertz 32nd, Bing Zuber 40th

Genesee Junior Team B: 5th Place

Team Members: Jillian Brewer 11th, Maggie Winspear 14th, Mason Werth 34th, Georgia Luft 43rd

Congratulations to all of the 4-H’ers who competed! To learn more about 4-H in Genesee County contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension at 343-3040, ext. 101, or visit our website: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/