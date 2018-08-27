Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club competes at New York State Fair
Photo, from left: Mason Werth, Mary Sweeney, Addison Norton, Caroline Luft, Georgia Luft, Chloe Lamb, Amelia Brewer, Bing Zuber, Carolyn Sybertz, Justin Deleo, Jillian Brewer, Otto Uberty and Maggie Winspear.
Submitted photo and press release:
The Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club competed in two 4-H contests at the New York State Fair. After two days of contests that included more than 200 4-Her’s from across New York State, the results for Genesee County participants are as follows.
New York 4-H Dairy Challenge Contest
Genesee Novice Team: 5th place
Team Members: Otto Uberty and Justin Deleo
Genesee Junior Team: 5th Place
Team Members: Amelia Brewer, Jillian Brewer, Maggie Winspear, and Renee Uberty
New York 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
Genesee Novice Team: 2nd Place
Team Members: Caroline Luft 5th, Justin Deleo 9th, Otto Uberty 13th, Chloe Lamb 14th
Genesee Junior Team A: 10th Place
Team Members: Amelia Brewer 10th, Addison Norton 30th, Carolyn Sybertz 32nd, Bing Zuber 40th
Genesee Junior Team B: 5th Place
Team Members: Jillian Brewer 11th, Maggie Winspear 14th, Mason Werth 34th, Georgia Luft 43rd
Congratulations to all of the 4-H’ers who competed! To learn more about 4-H in Genesee County contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension at 343-3040, ext. 101, or visit our website: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/
