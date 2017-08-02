Online News. Community Views.

August 2, 2017 - 2:23pm

Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction results

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, agriculture, 4-H, market animal auction.

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to thank all of the businesses, families and friends who supported the 47th Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction.

The auction was held Thursday, July 20th at the Genesee County Fair. Market goats, lambs, steers and hogs that were raised by local 4-H members were auctioned by William Kent Inc. The results of the auction are as follows:

(Melissa Keller with her Champion market goat.)

Champion Market Goat

Exhibited by Melissa Keller

Purchased by Pumpkin Hill Veterinary Clinic, Byron

Reserve Champion Market Goat 

Exhibited by Cody Ehrmentraut 

Purchased by Crossen’s Christmas Tree Farm, Basom  

(Madelynn Pimm with her Champion market lamb.)

Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by Madelynn Pimm

Purchased by Reisdorf Oil & Propane, Batavia

Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by Melissa Keller 

Purchased by Crossen’s Christmas Tree Farm, Basom

(Morgan Hofheins with her Champion market steer.)

Champion Market Steer 

Exhibited by Morgan Hofheins

Purchased by Paul Marshall Produce, Elba

Reserve Champion Market Steer 

Exhibited by Shianne Foss 

Purchased by Alden State Bank, Alden

 (Hudson Weber with his Champion market hog.)

Champion Market Hog 

Exhibited by Hudson Weber 

Purchased by The Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Stafford

Reserve Champion Market Hog 

Exhibited by Raegan Weber 

Purchased by Kreher’s Farm Fresh Eggs, Clarence

The Genesee County 4-H Program would also like to extend a special thank you to the following businesses and friends for their donations to the 4-H livestock program this year: Baskin Livestock, Cedar Street Sales & Rentals, HTI Recycling LLC, Nutreco USA Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition, Scott Adams Trucking, Stephen Hawley & Assoc. LLC, The Nesbitt Family, Tompkins Bank of Castile and William Kent Inc.

