August 31, 2018 - 2:48pm

Genesee County 4-H'er wins 2018 4-H Holstein Master Showman award at NY State Fair

posted by Billie Owens in 4-H, news, notify, Pavilion, state fair, 2018 4-H Holstein Master Showman.

Photo: Emily Mikel and her cow, Bingo, received the award for 2018 4-H Holstein Master Showman at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee County 4-H’er Emily Mikel, of Pavilion, finished her 4-H career with top honors at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.

This year marks Emily Mikel’s 11th and final year in the Genesee County 4-H program.

Emily has been active in both the 4-H Dairy Club and 4-H Swine Club. She has shown great leadership and passion for both 4-H and the dairy industry. Her honors also include being named Genesee County Dairy Queen in 2015.

She is a prime example of the leaders that the 4-H program annually graduates.

In her final season of 4-H, Emily exhibited her quality Holsteins at the 2018 New York State Fair. She won many awards with her animals including Grand Champion.

Emily competed against more than 40 4-H’ers from across the state for title of 2018 4-H Holstein Master Showman. After facing tough competition, Emily and her cow, Mikelholm Dempsy Bingo,won it all.

Congratulations to Emily as the 2018 4-H Holstein Master Showman at the New York State Fair.

To learn more about Genesee County 4-H visit: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/

