Genesee County Courthouse phone numbers will change on June 1
Press release:
Please be advised that the Courts and Commissioner of Jurors Office in the Genesee County Courts Facility (1 W. Main St., Batavia) will be converting to the New York State Court’s IP phone system on Friday, June 1, at which time their phone numbers will change.
The new main number for each Court is listed below:
|
Genesee County Courts Facility – main number
|
(585) 201-5715
|
Genesee County Supreme Court
|
(585) 201-5728
|
Genesee County Court
|
(585) 201-5731
|
Genesee County Surrogate’s Court
|
(585) 201-5733
|
Genesee County Family Court
|
(585) 201-5717
|
Genesee Commissioner of Jurors Office
|
(585) 201-5719
|
Batavia City Court
|
(585) 201-5764
This information will also be posted on the Eighth Judicial District's website, which can be accessed here and the Genesee County Court’s Web page here.
If you have any questions please feel free to contact my office at your convenience and we will endeavor to assist you.
NYS Unified Court System
Eighth Judicial District
District Executive Andrew B. Isenberg
(716) 845-2506
