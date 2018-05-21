Online News. Community Views.

May 21, 2018 - 4:54pm

Genesee County Courthouse phone numbers will change on June 1

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Genesee County Courthouse.

Press release:

Please be advised that the Courts and Commissioner of Jurors Office in the Genesee County Courts Facility (1 W. Main St., Batavia) will be converting to the New York State Court’s IP phone system on Friday, June 1, at which time their phone numbers will change.

The new main number for each Court is listed below:

Genesee County Courts Facility – main number

(585) 201-5715

Genesee County Supreme Court

(585) 201-5728

Genesee County Court

(585) 201-5731

Genesee County Surrogate’s Court

(585) 201-5733

Genesee County Family Court

(585) 201-5717

Genesee Commissioner of Jurors Office

  

(585) 201-5719

Batavia City Court

  

(585) 201-5764

 

This information will also be posted on the Eighth Judicial District's website, which can be accessed here and the Genesee County Court’s Web page here.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact my office at your convenience and we will endeavor to assist you.

NYS Unified Court System

Eighth Judicial District

District Executive Andrew B. Isenberg

(716) 845-2506 

