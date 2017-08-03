Global breastfeeding event Friday, plus baby clothes swap, car seat safety checks

Press release:

United Memorial Medical Center and Oak Orchard Health will host a regional event that’s part of the international Global Big Latch On, a synchronized breastfeeding event that will include thousands of breastfeeding women and their babies/children across the world.

Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and their babies are invited to gather on Friday, Aug. 4 in Batavia, at 213 E. Main St.

This event is part of a global effort to raise awareness about the important health benefits of breastfeeding.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the countdown to the Big Latch On starts at 10:30 a.m.

The event will also feature a gently used clothing swap (newborn to 24 months), where mothers can donate clothes and/or find clothes they need for their babies.

The City of Batavia Fire Department will conduct a free car seat safety check and the Genesee County Health Department will be onsite with information on lead poisoning prevention and vaccinations.

The Global Big Latch On was organized by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action as part of World Breastfeeding Week to raise awareness of the important health benefits of breastfeeding. As a worldwide peer support and community development event, it aims to strengthen national and global support for breastfeeding and to improve the health of children and women around the world.

Breastfeeding is the normal way of providing young infants with the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development. Virtually all mothers can breastfeed, as long as they have accurate information, and the support of their family, the health care system and society at large. World Breastfeeding Week takes place Aug. 1-7.