Got metal junk? Volunteers for Animals want it on the first weekend of June

Press release:

Come out and support the animals of the Genesee County Animal Shelter. Volunteers for Animals are collecting scrap metal to raise money for the animals one weekend only -- on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shelter parking lot, 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Metal of any almost kind will be accepted this first weekend in June only: railings, doors, garbage cans, file cabinets, bicycle frames, gutters, pipes, poles, fencing, window frames, lawn furniture, tools, shelving, washing machines, dryers, stoves, wheel barrows, wagons, etc.

But they CANNOT take propane tanks, A/C units, or refrigerators !

Scrap service provided by Ed Arnold EAS Scrap Processors, of Corfu.

All proceeds benefit local shelter animals.