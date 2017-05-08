Online News. Community Views.

May 8, 2017 - 5:42pm

Got metal junk? Volunteers for Animals want it on the first weekend of June

posted by Billie Owens in news, volunteers for animals, animal rescue, genes county animal shelter.

Press release:

Come out and support the animals of the Genesee County Animal Shelter. Volunteers for Animals are collecting scrap metal to raise money for the animals one weekend only -- on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shelter parking lot, 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Metal of any almost kind will be accepted this first weekend in June only: railings, doors, garbage cans, file cabinets, bicycle frames, gutters, pipes, poles, fencing, window frames, lawn furniture, tools, shelving, washing machines, dryers, stoves, wheel barrows, wagons, etc.

But they CANNOT take propane tanks, A/C units, or refrigerators!

Scrap service provided by Ed Arnold EAS Scrap Processors, of Corfu.

All proceeds benefit local shelter animals.

