Grand Jury: Man indicted for string of alleged burglaries in the city this fall

Davon St. John is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that between Sept. 27 and 28, the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully inside a dwelling on Ellicott Avenue in the City of Batavia with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing $180 in U.S. currency and other items. In count three, St. John is again accused of second-degree burglary for allegedly unlawfully entering the same dwelling on Ellicott Avenue between Nov. 18 and 19 with intent to commit a crime. In count four, he is accused of petit larceny for allegedly stealing an HP laptop, book bag, calculator, butcher knife and Samsung Electonic Tablet in the second break-in. In count five, the defendant is accused of a third instance of second-degree burglary at the same address between Nov. 20 and 21. In count six, he is accused of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, for allegedly stealing a 2004 Jeep valued at more than one hundred dollars. In count seven, St. John is accused of petit larceny for allegedly stealing a 40-inch Vizio television in the City of Batavia between Nov. 20 and 21. In counts eight and nine, he is indicted for second-degree burglary for unlawfully entering a dwelling on Montclair Avenue in the city on Nov. 21 with the intent to commit a crime. In count 10, he is accused of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, for allegedly stealing property on Nov. 21 in the city that had a value of more than $3,000 -- in this case a MAC Book Air, Harman Kardon Wireless speakers, MAC Magic mouse, Apple Series 2 watch, Alexa Echo Show, $400 in U.S. currency, silver coins, Halloween candy, four gold chains, a gold dome ring and four blank (bank) checks. In counts 11 and 12, St. John is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in counts 11 and 12 that he intentionally damaged the property of another person. In this case, a door and glasses, respectively. In count 13, he is accused of a sixth count of second-degree burglary for allegedly unlawfully breaking into a dwelling on Union Avenue with the intent to commit a crime. In counts 14 and 15, he is accused of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony. In counts 14 and 15, it is alleged that on Nov. 21 in the City of Batavia that St. John illegally possessed, respectively, a .357-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and a Glock firearm. In count 16, the defendant is accused of stealing property (unspecified) on Nov. 21 in the city and is therefore indicted on another count of petit larceny. In count 17, he is indicted on a third charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly intentionally damaging another person's property (unspecified).

Jeremy L Siplin is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 17 in the Town of Batavia that Siplin stole property having a value in excess of $1,000 -- in this case, $2,292.84 worth of goods from Kohl's Department Store. In count two, he is accused of fifth-degree conspiracy, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that the defendant agreed with one or more persons to intentionally engage in, or cause the performance of, conduct that constituted a felony.

Joseph H. Merkley Sr. is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 3 in the Town of Le Roy that Merkley drove a 1996 Ford on Perry Road and/or Route 19 while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, for knowing, or having reason to know, that at the time his dirver's licensed in New York was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities. It is further alleged in count two that he was driving under the influence of alcohol or a drug at the time. Also, in Special Information filed by the District Attorney, the defendant is accused of having been convicted of DWI Per Se on June 18, 2014 in the Town of Murray in Orleans County. It is further alleged in the Special Information that Merkley knew that his driving privilege was revoked as a result and that revocation was still in effect when the crimes alleged in this indictment occurred.

Joshua M. Bradley is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 4 in the Town of Darien that Bradley drove a 2005 GMC on Colby Road and/or Route 20 while intoxicated. In count two, Bradley is accused of DWI, Per Se, as a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that he had a BAC of .08 or more at the time. Also, in Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Bradley is accused of having been convicted by DWI as a misdemeanor on Jan. 15, 2015 in the Town of Clarence, Erie County, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in this indictment.