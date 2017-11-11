Grandview Cemetery's annual wreath sale is going on now -- orders due by Nov. 17

Press release:

A Holiday Wreath Sale, sponsored by Grandview Cemetery, is underway and orders are due no later than Friday, Nov. 17 .

Wreaths cost $22 each and feature a red bow and accessories. All proceeds go toward cemetery maintenance.

To order, call Joyce at 343-0877 or Anne at 343-0350.

Wreaths can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26th, at cemetery maintenance building. Grandview Cemetery is located at 80 Clinton Street Road in Batavia.