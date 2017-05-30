Online News. Community Views.

May 30, 2017 - 3:28pm

Hawley announces Haxton Memorial Library in Oakfield to get grant for security cameras

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, Oakfield, Haxton Memorial Library, news.

This information is from a press release provided by Assemblyman Steve Hawley's office:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today proudly announced that the Haxton Memorial Library in Oakfield will be receiving a state grant to install security cameras.

Hawley fought vigorously during this year’s budget negotiations to restore proposed cuts to library aid made by Gov. Cuomo and secure $95.6 million in total aid, including a $5 million increase for capital projects. 

“Libraries like these are a staple of our community and offer myriad services to local residents, such as free books and movie rentals, high-speed Internet and research services,” Hawley said. “My colleagues and I worked diligently to fight Gov. Cuomo’s proposed cuts to library aid and I am proud to announce that we actually secured an increase in funding for public libraries to undertake capital projects and improvements.

"Libraries are a gateway to a world of knowledge and enlightenment through reading and research and they will always have my unwavering support.”

Hawley also noted that Le Roy's Woodward Memorial Library received a state grant to renovate its Children's Room. For previous coverage on that project, click here.

