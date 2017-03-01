Hawley announces introduction of 2017 Charitable Gaming Act, would help restore Stafford fire's car raffle

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today (March 1) announced that legislation to amend New York’s antiquated gaming laws and help restore the Stafford Fire Department’s historic car raffle has been introduced in the Assembly and is awaiting a vote in the Racing and Wagering Committee.

Hawley, who is cosponsoring this bill, was influential in ushering very similar legislation through the Assembly last year only for it to be vetoed by Gov. Cuomo.

“I am excited to announce that we have introduced the Charitable Gaming Act of 2017, and I look forward to garnering support throughout the Legislature and seeing that this bill finally becomes law,” Hawley said.

“This is not only to help the Stafford Fire Department recover its famous car raffle, but also to empower the tens of thousands of churches, non-profits, fire departments and charitable organizations that raise money for noble causes and rely on raffles to sustain themselves.

"I would like to thank Assemblyman Robin Schimminger (D-Buffalo), Sen. Patrick Gallivan (R-Elma) and the rest of my Assembly and Senate colleagues for their support on this important issue.”