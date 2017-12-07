Hawley implores governor to sign Charitable Gaming Act

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced today that the 2017 Charitable Gaming Act has been delivered to Gov. Cuomo for his approval or veto.

The bipartisan measure, ushered through the Legislature this spring, provides a host of benefits to charitable organizations and nonprofits that hold raffles and fundraisers across the state. Hawley has been fighting for this bill to become law ever since the cancellation of the Stafford Fire Department’s classic car raffle.

“Gov. Cuomo now has the unilateral power to do what is right for the tens of thousands of churches, fire departments, nonprofits and charitable organizations that raise money to support themselves or help the less fortunate throughout our state,” Hawley said.

"“I would like to thank Sen. Patrick Gallivan (R-Elma), Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) and Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer (R-Amherst) for championing this bill in the Senate and Assemblyman Robin Schimminger (D-Buffalo) for introducing this legislation in the Assembly.

"Although I was a prime co-sponsor in the house, this was truly collaboration and I thank all of my legislative colleagues for their diligence. I call on the governor to sign this bill into law immediately and back the dedicated men and women who are handcuffed by these archaic statutes.”

Join Assemblyman Hawley in calling on Gov. Cuomo to sign the Charitable Gaming Act into law by calling or writing the governor’s office at:

518-474-8390

The Honorable Andrew M. Cuomo

Governor of New York State

NYS State Capitol Building

Albany, NY 12224