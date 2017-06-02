Hawley releases 2017 survey results -- cut taxes, repeal SAFE Act, fight DREAM Act, improve business climate

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today released the findings of his 2017 Legislative Survey that offered constituents an opportunity to answer questions and provide feedback on a host of state issues from ways to increase business activity to taxes and the DREAM Act.

“I am so pleased to have once again conducted a legislative survey to gain insight into the needs and concerns of our community and look forward to using that input to shape the legislation I introduce and my policy platform moving forward,” Hawley said. “Things like cutting taxes, improving our business climate, repealing the NY SAFE Act Upstate and fighting against the DREAM Act are top priorities of my constituents and certainly mirror what I am fighting for in Albany.”

The results offer clear evidence that many Western New York residents believe New York is headed in the wrong direction and that lowering taxes and ethics reform were the most important issues to constituents at 43.4 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively.

“As I have said for many years, New York’s leadership continues to funnel money and resources into Downstate-centric initiatives, which leaves Upstate to fight for scraps, and that is unacceptable. I look forward to conducting a similar survey next year and am accessible year-round to meet with constituents or groups here in the district or in Albany to hear their concerns,” Hawley said.

Other highlights of the survey include 64.1 percent of respondents in favor of abolishing the wasteful START-UP NY program, 58.9 percent in favor of cutting red tape and unnecessary regulations for small businesses and 66.1 percent in support of the division of New York into two separate states.

