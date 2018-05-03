Head-on collision with serious injury reported at Route 98 and West Saile Drive

A serious injury accident -- a head-on collision -- is reported at Route 98 and West Saile Drive. Town of Batavia Fire Department, Mercy medics and law enforcement are responding. A first responder reports one lane of traffic is blocked.

UPDATE 8:58 a.m.: There is no entrapment. Mercy Flight was called but is cancelled.

UPDATE 9:12 a.m.: Both drivers are out of their vehicles and are being treated by medics. They were alert when medics arrived. Northbound Route 98 is closed at West Saile Drive.

UPDATE 9:32 a.m.: Both drivers are being transported to Strong Memorial Hospital; they have non-life-threatening injuries. Both are female. One is 36 and lives in Kent; the other is 53 from Elba. One was northbound on Route 98; the other was southbound and attempted to turn left onto West Saile Drive at the time of the collision. No determination has yet been made as to who was at fault. The accident is being investigated.