Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 3, 2018 - 8:57am

Head-on collision with serious injury reported at Route 98 and West Saile Drive

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, accidents.

98saileaccmay32018.jpg

A serious injury accident -- a head-on collision -- is reported at Route 98 and West Saile Drive. Town of Batavia Fire Department, Mercy medics and law enforcement are responding. A first responder reports one lane of traffic is blocked.

UPDATE 8:58 a.m.: There is no entrapment. Mercy Flight was called but is cancelled.

UPDATE 9:12 a.m.: Both drivers are out of their vehicles and are being treated by medics. They were alert when medics arrived. Northbound Route 98 is closed at West Saile Drive.

UPDATE 9:32 a.m.: Both drivers are being transported to Strong Memorial Hospital; they have non-life-threatening injuries. Both are female. One is 36 and lives in Kent; the other is 53 from Elba. One was northbound on Route 98; the other was southbound and attempted to turn left onto West Saile Drive at the time of the collision. No determination has yet been made as to who was at fault. The accident is being investigated.

98saileaccmay32018-2.jpg

98saileaccmay32018-3.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button