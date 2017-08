A house fire is reported in Elba at 4827 Hundredmark Road. The structure is roughly 30 feet by 30 feet in dimension. It is near Spoil Bank Road. Mercy medics and Elba Fire Department are responding, along with mutual aid from Town of Batavia, Bergen, South Byron, Oakfield and Stafford.

UPDATE 1:15 a.m.: Attacking hot spots; mutual aid responders can return to service.