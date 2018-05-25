Ignite Buffalo to offer grants up to $100,000 to area small businesses

Press release from the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce:

Ignite Buffalo is providing local small businesses a new opportunity for growth through a grant program that will award up to $100,000 to Western New York businesses.

Ignite Buffalo is a business grant and mentorship program that promotes sustainable growth, job creation, and ongoing education to local small business owners. Ignite Buffalo is presented by 43 North in partnership with national and local partners including Facebook, M&T Bank, Quickbooks, AWS, WordPress.com and Woo Commerce.

Finalists selected will be in the running to receive one of 27 grants awarded ranging from $25,000-$100,000 and free access to a curated mentorship program. Within this program, business owners will gain access to industry experts offering ongoing educational programming, access to resources and curated workshops.

All applicants need to do is tell their business story. Applications can be made online at www.ignitebuffalo.org and must be submitted by June 13 at noon EDT.

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce and 43 North will be hosting an informational meeting regarding the Ignite Buffalo grants on Thursday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Batavia City Centre , 105 Main St., Batavia. Food and refreshments will be served.

The meeting is free and open to the public. You can register for the meeting on the Chamber’s website at www.geneseeny.com.