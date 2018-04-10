ILGR invites people to 'Lunch in the Dark' at NYS School for the Blind on April 26 to experience vision loss

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) has invited individuals from a number of local businesses and agencies to a “Lunch in the Dark” at the New York State School for the Blind (NYSSB) to experience lunch in a darkened environment in order to better understand eating and socializing with vision loss.

Taking place from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 26th, at the School Gymnasium, 2A Richmond Ave., west of State Street, in Batavia, the event challenges the participants to dine using blindfolds as the only way to have a “total experience.” As a group, participants will discuss the best practices of making events with food more accessible, as well as strategies for eating with vision loss.

To encourage participation, Dibble Family Catering will offer a big spread: pasta with traditional red sauce, roast beef, honey-roasted turkey breast, chef salad, fresh rolls, coffee, tea, and dessert. The ticket price of $15 includes the meal, and some materials participants can take home.

After the meal, with the assistance of an ILGR staff person, they will have the chance to try out activities when blindfolded, such as using adapted devices. Services of ILGR that may be useful to citizens who are visually impaired, such as the Medicaid Application Assistance Program, will be explored.

Members of the public who have not been formally invited are welcome to attend, if they preregister. For questions, or to RSVP, please call Donna Becker at 815-8501, ext. 411.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.