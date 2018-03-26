ILGR resumes 'The Wellness Hour' on Tuesdays in April, free classes promote healthier living

Press release:

In April, the premier consumer-run disability service organization serving Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), is resuming “The Wellness Hour” -- a series of four FREE classes to help the whole community to live healthier.

Taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday in April in the front lobby of the ILGR office, 113 Main St. at Center Street, Suite 5, Batavia; the series of Informational talks is designed to expand participants’ awareness of tools that can promote wellness.

April 3rd— Jill Smith, Healthy Living in Batavia:

On screenings for cancer, such as breast and prostate cancers

Be as fit as you can be

Using noninvasive procedures and natural remedies to promote self-healing; she is the author of "Broken: a Mother's Story," about her family's struggles after her daughter survives an auto accident

All about reverse mortgages

ILGR stresses that the information shared is not intended to replace a doctor’s instructions. You should always consult with your physician or health care provider before beginning any new treatment.

While reservations are not required, so that we can plan, we would appreciate participants calling Bridget Mosman to RSVP at 585-815-8501, ext. 400.

All WNY Independent Living, Inc. services are accessible to persons with disabilities, including sign language interpreters and materials in alternative formats. To request a specific reasonable accommodation, please contact (716) 836-0822, ext. 126.