ILGR seeks volunteers to assemble art supply kits for the disabled March 31

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is seeking public-spirited citizens to spend a couple hours assembling bundles of materials that can be used to create artworks, to go to artists with disabilities.

The “Second Annual ARTcovz® Packaging Party” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 31, at the ILGR office, 113 Main St. (near Center Street), Suite 5, in Batavia.

The Agency offers participants a light breakfast and the opportunity to make new friends, as they assemble: clay art packages; card boards, colored pencils and paint for drawing and painting; folding paper for origami projects; glue and binding materials for creating books, etc.

This is made possible thanks to the generosity of the North-Buffalo-based University Heights Arts Association (UHAA), a group of artists that serve as a driving creative force and educational resource to make a positive difference in people’s lives through the arts.

UHAA has stocked an ARTcovz® self-serve kiosk of art supplies in the ILGR lobby since March 2016, which has included: colored pencils, watercolor pencils, drawing (graphite) pencils, watercolor/ drawing paper, craft paper, origami paper, polymer clay, and art-oriented audio books on CD.

Having placed many ARTcovz® booths in public areas around Western New York, UHAA has partnered with ILGR to expand their outreach to people with disabilities.

While not mandatory to participate, those who plan to attend are encouraged to preregister, so there will be enough food on hand. For questions, or to RSVP, please call Bridget Mosman at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.