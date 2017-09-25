Inaugural South Byron Pig Roast will be held Oct. 21

The inaugural South Byron Fall Pig Roast will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21st, at the South Byron Fire Hall. It is located at 7389 Route 237. Doors open at 3 p.m., meal served at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10, eat in or take out. Adult beverages available for purchase.

Featuring music by Savage Cabbage and a live DJ, too -- WoJo Sound; 50/50 raffle.

Event cosponsored by South Byron Fire Department and Byron Kiwanis.