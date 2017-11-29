Indian Falls church hosts drive-thru event featuring narrated, live Nativity scene Saturday at Pembroke park

The Indian Falls United Methodist Church will host Genesee County's only drive-thru opportunity to see a live Nativity Scene. It's at Pembroke Town Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 2.

You and your family are welcome to experience the story of Christmas with live actors and animals while staying within the comfort of your own vehicle. Enjoy provided refreshments while a narrator leads you through the story of Christmas!

Plus, be entered for a chance to win a handmade Nativity decoration or a Christmas dinner!

Donations for the Corfu Food Pantry will be accepted and gratefully appreciated.

The park is located at 8799 Alleghany Road in Pembroke.