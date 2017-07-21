Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 21, 2017 - 4:08pm

Investigators at Pavilion scene of car that crashed, unknown when, body still inside

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, Pavilion, news.

A farmer working in his field in Pavilion spotted a car wrapped around a tree this afternoon and approached it. He saw a body inside and found it was cold to the touch. He called 9-1-1.

Now Pavilion Fire Department, troopers, and investigators for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

It is unknown at this point when the accident happened. The location is near Route 20 and South Road. The vehicle is not readily visible from the roadway. It is down a ravine, off the north shoulder of the roadway.

UPDATE 4:23 p.m. (By Howard): At the scene. We'll need to confirm a farmer or other passerby found the wreck. The victim is a male who is not from Genesee County. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

July 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button