Investigators at Pavilion scene of car that crashed, unknown when, body still inside

A farmer working in his field in Pavilion spotted a car wrapped around a tree this afternoon and approached it. He saw a body inside and found it was cold to the touch. He called 9-1-1.

Now Pavilion Fire Department, troopers, and investigators for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

It is unknown at this point when the accident happened. The location is near Route 20 and South Road. The vehicle is not readily visible from the roadway. It is down a ravine, off the north shoulder of the roadway.

UPDATE 4:23 p.m. (By Howard): At the scene. We'll need to confirm a farmer or other passerby found the wreck. The victim is a male who is not from Genesee County.