Jackson Street resident accepts plea deal in drug case, will serve four years in prison

This morning Jonathan C. Hoges, 36, pled guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Deemed a two-time felony offender for upcoming sentencing purposes, he was in Genesee County Court because today was the cut-off date for a plea deal offered by the District Attorney's Office.

After a brief recess to discuss matters with his attorney, public defender Jamie Welch, Hoges agreed to serve a determinant sentence of four years in state prison, with two years of post-release supervision.

The Jackson Street resident was arrested on Aug. 11 last summer and charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. The native of Buffalo, who has a GED, was accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions. Following arraignment, he was jailed without bail and remains in custody.

He was previously convicted of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in Genesee County Court on Feb.19, 2015.

Judge Charles Zambito ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report to be completed and sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. June 29.

Hoges must abide by the terms of the plea agreement or face the possibility that the judge could impose the maximum sentence -- a 12-year determinant sentence with three years of post-release supervision.

Asked if he had any difficulty understanding the proceedings and terms, the portly Hoges told the judge "No, I know exactly what's going on."

Restitution of $100 must be paid, too, and he waived his right to appeal.