Labor Day activities aplenty at Batavia Downs

Photo of driver Drew Monti winning the 2014 race in the closest finish ever in the annual drivers' bike race (Photo courtesy of Paul White).

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

A full card of harness racing action, food specials and a drivers' bike race are all on tap as part of the annual Labor Day extravaganza at Batavia downs on Monday (Sept. 4).

The live harness racing kicks off at 1:15 p.m. with 12 exciting races. But there will also be something for the whole family to enjoy all day long and no one will go hungry for sure.

The featured meal deal is a $10.95 chicken barbecue provided by the Center Street Smoke House from noon to 3 p.m. in the clubhouse. The smell of the on-site prepared barbecue chicken with “all the fixin’s” will permeate the grandstand and come with a built in value. Every meal purchased comes with $10 in Batavia Downs Gaming Free-play to be used on the gaming floor after earning one base-point.

If chicken is not to your liking, there will also be $1 Sahlen’s hot dogs, $1 draft beer and $1 soda available on the track apron outlets from noon to 4 p.m.

Then after the seventh race, Batavia Downs will present the annual Driver’s Bike Race sponsored by Crazy Cheap Cars of Oakfield. This race features eight of the top drivers at the Downs competing in a race on bicycles that will then be given away to the fans who correctly picked the winner of the race.

Our live guests may place an entry in the box of the driver that they think is going to win in the Paddock Room from noon to 2:30 p.m. There will be eight names chosen from the winning driver’s box after the bike race is completed and each name drawn will receive one of the bikes used in the race. There is no purchase necessary, you must be 18-years-old or older to enter and you must be present to win.

This year’s competing drivers include (in post-position order) Larry Stalbaum, Mike Caprio, John Cummings Jr., Rock Vinci, Jim McNeight Jr., Shawn McDonough, Drew Monti and Denny Bucceri.

Caprio, Vinci, Monti and Bucceri have all won this race before and bragging rights are on the line for the next 12 months.