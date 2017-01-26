Law and Order: Bergen man accused of burglarizing and damaging livestock business in Covington

Carl M. Vander, 22, of Spring Street, Bergen, is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was arrested on Jan. 24 in the Town of Covington following a burglary complaint at Empire Livestock on Route 19. The initial complaint was of a suspicious male in the area at 10:09 p.m. on Wyoming Road near Route 19. Deputies responded and checked the area and found footprints around the Empire Livestock building leading to the back door. The company was contacted, and a follow-up investigation the next morning determined the business had in fact been burglarized and damage had been caused to the interior of the business. Then on Jan. 25 at 3:23 p.m., Wyoming County deputies located a suspicious male walking on Route 19 at Mungers Mill Road in the Town of Warsaw. Upon approaching the male, he was observed wearing a baseball cap with "Empire Livestock Marketing" embroidered on it. A subsequent investigation allegedly determined the male, identified as Vander, had burglarized Empire Livestock the night before. Vander allegedly damaged the business inside and stole a baseball cap from inside a dump truck parked in a garage on the property. He was put in Wyoming County Jail and bail was set at $5,000 cash. He is due in Town of Covington Court on Feb. 27. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan, Deputy Renee Ficarella and Investigator Aaron Anderson.

Meghan Kathleen Gould, 33, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Gould was arrested following an investigation into employee theft at the Batavia Target store. It is alleged that over the course of time she stole $1,130 in revenue from Target while employed there. The incident report is dated 1:59 p.m. on Oct. 4. Gould is due in Town of Batavia Court on Feb. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Graff.

Steven R. Colombo, 30, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal contempt in the first degree with a prior conviction; strangulation in the second degree; and criminal contempt in the first degree with physical contact. Colombo was arrested at 3:12 a.m. on Jan. 25 on East Main Street in Batavia following a domestic incident wherein he is accused of punching the victim in the mouth and choking her to the point where she nearly lost consciousness. There is an order of protection in effect ordering Colombo to stay away from the victim and he has previously been convicted -- within the last five years -- of violating that order of protection. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison and Officer Darryle Streeter.

Ryan R. Hernandez, 20, of Albion Road, Oakfield, is charged with first-degree coercion, second-degree aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon. Hernandez was arrested at 11:55 a.m. on Jan. 24 on Walnut Street in Batavia following a domestic incident wherein he allegedly threatened a former significant other via text message. At the time of his arrest, metal knuckles were allegedly located inside his vehicle. He was put in jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or bond and was due in City Court this morning. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer James DeFreze, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Carlton L. Beardsley, 22, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and attempted petit larceny. Beardsley was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on Ellicott Street in Batavia. Patrols were attempting to arrest Beardsley for allegedly attempting to steal property from a local business. Shortly after this complaint, patrols located Beardsley after he allegedly stole property from a second business. He was arrested and jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He was due in City Court this morning. The case was handled by Batavia Police Office Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Adam Jacob Warren, 30, of Manhatten Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt in the second degree. Warren was arrested at 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, following an investigation that allegedly revealed he was in violation of an order of protection. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

A 16-year-old who lives on Farnsworth Avenue in Oakfield is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. The teen was arrested at 7:52 a.m. on Jan. 24 on Judge Road in Oakfield after allegedly contacting a protected party in violation of a Genesee County Family Court order. The defendant is due in Town of Oakfield Court on Feb. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Minuto, assisted by Dpeuty John Dehm.

Jennifer Lynne Greck, 47, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with trespass. She was arrested at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 on West Main Street Road after she was allegedly found trespassing on Mark Trail Motel property after being told she wasn't welcome there. She is due in Town of Batavia Court this afternoon to answer the charge. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Howard Wilson, assisted by Andrew Hale.

Zoe Anne McClure, 47, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Following the investigation of a larceny complaint, McClure was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 for petit larceny for allegedly shoplifting from a department store on Veterans Memorial Drive in the Town of Batavia. She is due in Town of Batavia Court on Feb. 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Rachel Diehl.