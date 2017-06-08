Law and Order: Corfu woman convicted of DWI earlier this year, now charged with felony DWI

Christina V. Dadey, 43, of Corfu, is facing numerous charges after an investigation following a 9-1-1 call about an erratic driver around 4 p.m. on June 7. Dadey was stopped on Gulf Road in the Village of Wyoming by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Chase and Sgt. Colin Reagan. They had responded to a call that originated in Genesee County about a vehicle that was all over the road. The vehicle had failed to keep right and the driver was pulled over and a roadside investigation was completed along with field sobriety testing. Dadey was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DWI and transported to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office where she allegedly supplied a positive BAC or .18 percent or higher. She was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, failure to use an ignition interlock device and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Dadley was convicted earlier this year of DWI, making this a felony arrest. She was put in Wyoming County Jail on $500 cash bail or $2,000 bond. She is due in Town of Middlebury Court on June 19.

Marissa Marie Yott, 21, of Livingston Street, Warsaw, is charged with second-degree assault. Yott was arrested at 7 p.m. on June 3 on Alleghany Road in Darien after allegedly striking another person in the head with a glass bottle, which caused injury to the victim. Yott was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court and subsequently released under supervision of Genesee Justice pending futher court appearances to be scheduled in Darien Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Graff, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Jordan David Edenholm, 28, of Gabbey Road, Corfu, is charged with: operating a motor vehcile with a BAC of .08 percent or more, first offense; DWI -- first offense; DWAI (driving while ability impaired) -- combined influence of drugs or alcohol and drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th; and unlawful possession of marijuana. At 7:57 a.m. on June 8, Edenholm was arrested on Griswold Road in Stafford. Following a traffic stop, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies conducted an inventory search of the vehicle and allegedly found a controlled substance and marijuana. The defendant was released on appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Court on July 27. The case was handled by Deputy Chad Cummings, assisted by Deputy Andrew Hale.